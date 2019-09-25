UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA 74

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA 74.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Jorge Marcelo Faurie of Argentina, Dr. Jerome X Walcott of Barbados, Ine Eriksen Soreide of Norway, Luigi Di Maio of Italy, Jacek Czaputowicz of Poland, Nasser Bourita of Morocco, Federica Mogherini of the European Union, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan.

The meetings touched on means of enhancing cooperation relations in various fields including economic, investment, commercial, cultural, diplomatic, food security, renewable energy, education and tourism between the UAE and the aforementioned countries.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest on the agenda of the UN session.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.