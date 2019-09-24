UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister Meets Counterparts On Sidelines Of UNGA 74

Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts on sidelines of UNGA 74

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA 74.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Pekka Haavisto of Finland, Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan, Gordan Grlic Radman of Croatia, Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India.

The meetings touched on means of enhancing cooperation relations in various fields including diplomatic, economic, trade, investment, cultural, food security, renewable energy, education and tourism between the UAE and the aforementioned countries.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest on the agenda of the UN session.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.

