UAE Foreign Minister Meets Saint Vincent And Grenadines PM In New York

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, recently met with Ralph Everard Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, recently met with Ralph Everard Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in New York.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly currently running in New York, Sheikh Abdullah and Gonsalves discussed means of developing relations and enhancing cooperation opportunities in various fields.

They also reviewed current developments and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in all aspects.

The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in turn, lauded the pioneering projects implemented by the UAE in his country within the framework of the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

