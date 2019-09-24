UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister Meets Sudanese Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:45 AM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, Sudanese Prime Minister, to discuss relations between the UAE and Sudan and ways to further develop them in various fields

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, Sudanese Prime Minister, to discuss relations between the UAE and Sudan and ways to further develop them in various fields.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest on the agenda of the UN session.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE supports Sudan in its efforts to preserve its security and stability, and fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development and progress.

He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to enhance bilateral relations and develop joint cooperation with Sudan in all sectors.

For his part, the Sudanese Prime Minister highlighted his country’s interest in strengthening joint cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly countries, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

