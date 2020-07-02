UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister, North Macedonian Counterpart Discuss COVID-19 Countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a video call with Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs for North Macedonia, in which they discussed a number of issues of common concern, including new avenues for cooperation and efforts to contain COVID-19.

The ministers noted the friendly ties their countries enjoy and explored prospects of cooperation in a number of fields, including in the economic, commercial and food security sectors.

They also addressed the latest coronavirus developments, and expressed the efforts being made by their respective countries to curb its repercussions.

The two sides agreed it was necessary to unite the experiences of research centres in both countries by exchanging findings and sharing the latest in advanced testing and virus detection.

They also expressed condolences for the victims the disease has claimed, and affirmed their keenness to intensify joint efforts and enhance international action to contain its spread.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his wishes for North Macedonia further progress and prosperity, commending the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the country to curb the virus.

Dimitrov, in turn, hailed the distinctive relations between the two countries and their determination to broaden their cooperation. He also wished the UAE further progress, development, and success during its hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held next year.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, also took part in the call.

More Stories From Middle East

