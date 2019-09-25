UAE Foreign Minister, President of Burkina Faso review relations

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, recently met with President Roch Marc Christian of Burkina Faso, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, currently running in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, recently met with President Roch Marc Christian of Burkina Faso, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, currently running in New York.

At the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and President Christian discussed ways of bolstering UAE-Burkina Faso ties in all fields including economic, investment, trade, energy and communications.

Sheikh Abdullah also conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Christian.

He expressed the UAE's leadership wishes for Burkina Faso to achieve further progress and development.

Burkina Faso President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

The UAE's Foreign Minister reiterated the country's keenness to enhance cooperation with Burkina Faso in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries.

President Christian lauded the UAE's leading position in the regional and international arena.