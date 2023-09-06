Open Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Receives EU Special Representative For The Gulf

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio reviewed friendly relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the UAE and EU countries in several sectors, including economic, trade, investment, energy and climate.

The discussions covered the UAE’s preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai, as well as the UAE-European cooperation in the climate file.

Di Maio commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and the EU countries, wishing the UAE success in hosting COP 28, which, in turn, will contribute to achieving a qualitative shift in global climate action and efforts to combat climate change.

The UAE Foreign Minister and the EU official also exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and global levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Dubai Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

13 minutes ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

1 hour ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

5 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

12 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

12 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East