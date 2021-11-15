UrduPoint.com

UAE Foreign Minister Receives UN Special Envoy For Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Geir Pedersen, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria.

During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the two sides reviewed developments in the situation in Syria and ways to further strengthen international efforts to solve the Syrian crisis with the aim of consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the country.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the UN envoy, reiterating the UAE's support for all efforts made to promote security and stability in the brotherly Syria to fulfil the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.

More Stories From Middle East

