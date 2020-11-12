UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister Receives US Special Representative For Iran And Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE Foreign Minister receives US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Elliott Abrams, US Special Representative for Iran And Venezuela.

The meeting, which was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, reviewed strategic relations between the UAE and the US along with ways to further boost cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including Iran, Syria and Iraq, in addition to developments in Venezuela.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the US official's visit, stressing the historical and strategic relations the two nations enjoy and their interest in developing them across all areas.

