UAE Foreign Minister, Slovakian counterpart discuss global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed the prospects of further advancing the relations between the UAE and Slovakia on all fronts with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Ivan Korčok.

This came over a phone call, wherein the two ministers discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of concern.

The two sides discussed the latest developments of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and highlighted the need to enhance joint coordination between the two countries to contain its repercussions and address its effects, in addition to supporting global efforts to find a vaccine for the virus Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Slovakia and their continuous keenness to consolidate aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries.