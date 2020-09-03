UAE Foreign Minister, Swedish counterpart review bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has discussed during a phone call with the Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, the cooperation relation between the two countries in various sectors.

During the call, the two foreign ministers also discussed developments in the region and a number of issues of common interest, including the situation in Yemen.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Linde reviewed the latest developments of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The UAE Foreign Affairs commended the distinguished Emirati-Swedish relations, stressing his eagerness to strengthen them to achieve their common interests and benefit their peoples.