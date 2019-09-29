UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister, Turkmenistani Minister Meet On UNGA Sidelines

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, on the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA, in New York.

The meeting touched on ways to enhance friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan in various fields, including in the economic, investment, cultural and political sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's interest in developing aspects of joint cooperation in all aspects for the benefit of the two peoples.

For his part, Meredov commended the outstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, noting his country's keenness to further develop them.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, was also present during the meeting.

