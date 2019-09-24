UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister, Ugandan PM Review Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:15 AM

UAE Foreign Minister, Ugandan PM review relations

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister of Uganda, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly currently running in New York.

At the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Rugunda discussed ways of bolstering mutual cooperation in many fields, including economic, trade and renewable energy, based on the growing UAE-Uganda ties.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Uganda in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries.

Rugunda, in turn, praised the UAE's leading position in the regional and international arena.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations UAE New York Uganda

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

13 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

13 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

13 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

21 minutes ago

Police recover husband, wife, four children from l ..

13 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.