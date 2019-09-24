UAE Foreign Minister, Ugandan PM review relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister of Uganda, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly currently running in New York.

At the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Rugunda discussed ways of bolstering mutual cooperation in many fields, including economic, trade and renewable energy, based on the growing UAE-Uganda ties.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Uganda in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries.

Rugunda, in turn, praised the UAE's leading position in the regional and international arena.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.