UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart education model for 1.2 million students: Minister of Education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE has been a forerunner in embracing an effective smart education model that's catered to the needs of around 1.2 million students without significant impediments.

The minister's remarks came in a regional webinar organised by the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Education in Beirut on the future of education in the post-coronavirus era wherein 500 participants shed light on the challenges faced by various education systems all over the world in terms of ensuring the continuity of distance learning by developing proactive solutions and keeping pace with changes and emergencies.

"Providing an effective learning system in the post-COVID-19 era is contingent on our ability to address the challenges that surfaced over the past period.

In the meantime, we have to build on the gains we have made at various levels in order to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all without favouring a segment at the expense of others," he added.

He highlighted four factors as main enablers for addressing the besetting challenges, namely advanced technological infrastructure; effective policies and regulations; more flexible and enriched curriculums; and effective training and rehabilitation.

"The educational outputs should be measured according to a set of fundamentals, namely establishing a holistic monitoring and evaluation system supported by considerable investments and effective partnerships through continual exchanges of expertise and knowledge transfer, he added.