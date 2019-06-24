UrduPoint.com
UAE Fostering Relations With Mediterranean Region

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

UAE fostering relations with Mediterranean region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today received Dr. Alia Bouran, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, and underlined the UAE's keenness to develop relations with the Mediterranean countries.

The meeting, which was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, occasioned a review of the efforts made by Mediterranean parliaments to support peace and prosperity across various domains.

Dr Bouran hailed the transformational development drive witnessed by the UAE across multiple fronts, and commended the prudent policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Assembly plays a fundamental role as the inter-parliamentary organisation whose activities are firmly rooted as the instrument of parliamentary diplomacy to support the work of other international bodies entrusted with the responsibility to foster security, stability and peace in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

