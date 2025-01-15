UAE Fosters Economic Growth Through Stronger Open Trade Policies: Thani Al Zeyoudi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:01 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that the new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements signed today by the UAE with Kenya, New Zealand, and Malaysia will provide a strong boost to continue the momentum of achievements in 2025.
“The UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade and investment policies.The country's business community is expected to reap further commercial and investment benefits from these agreements, as we continue our efforts to expand our network of trade and investment partners and build developmental partnerships around the world,” the minister told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).
Dr. Al Zeyoudi explained that the signing of these agreements today, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, reflects the UAE's deep understanding of the importance of open, rules-based trade.
“The country continues to adopt policies that open up more commercial and investment opportunities globally through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements Programme,” he added.
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance init ..1 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of UAE President2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative2 minutes ago
-
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen plant3 minutes ago
-
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 20303 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al Karama3 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from California3 minutes ago
-
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES Opens in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strengthening bilateral coop ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing trade r ..4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability certificates for go ..4 minutes ago