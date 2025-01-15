Open Menu

UAE Fosters Economic Growth Through Stronger Open Trade Policies: Thani Al Zeyoudi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:01 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that the new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements signed today by the UAE with Kenya, New Zealand, and Malaysia will provide a strong boost to continue the momentum of achievements in 2025.

“The UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade and investment policies.The country's business community is expected to reap further commercial and investment benefits from these agreements, as we continue our efforts to expand our network of trade and investment partners and build developmental partnerships around the world,” the minister told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

Dr. Al Zeyoudi explained that the signing of these agreements today, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, reflects the UAE's deep understanding of the importance of open, rules-based trade.

“The country continues to adopt policies that open up more commercial and investment opportunities globally through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements Programme,” he added.

