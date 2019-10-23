UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather international experts in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, is gearing up to host the UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference, which will see the participation of biosecurity experts from the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Sudan, Japan, and Australia, in addition to local specialists and stakeholders from the government and academia.

Scheduled to take place in Dubai on 28th and 29th October, the event, to be held under the theme, "Towards Sustainable Biosecurity", aims to highlight the global best practices and address the key challenges and requirements related to implementing an integrated biosecurity system.

The conference will comprise four key sessions: Challenges to Biosecurity, The Impact of Good Practice on Achieving Biosecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity, and Innovation and Security in Biotechnology.

Besides, the agenda will include specialised workshops that highlight scientific and technological developments in global biosecurity, capacity-building of biosafety laboratories, strengthening preparedness and response capacity for biological events, and risk assessment of genome editing.

The conference will also, feature an exhibition of cutting-edge biotechnologies from the public and private sectors, as well as a discussion entitled, "Biosecurity Laboratory: Smart Ports for Better Biosecurity", with a focus on ways to counter biohazards at the country’s entry points.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the MoCCAE, said, "We are proud to host the UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference that will facilitate capacity-building in this vital field. We look forward to sharing best practices in the detection and control of biological agents and devising swift preparedness and response plans that minimise human and property losses during biohazard incidents."