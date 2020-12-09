UrduPoint.com
UAE, France Discuss Fostering Cultural Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, reviewed the prospects of fostering cultural cooperation between the two friendly nations.

This came at a meeting streamed via Zoom yesterday with the new French ambassador where the two sides underlined the importance of further advancing the privileged relations between the two countries and consolidating their historical ties across all fronts with special emphasis on the field of culture.

Nusseibeh highlighted the flagship projects co-launched by the two countries in the fields of culture and education, primarily Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Louvre Abu Dhabi as well as the UAE's membership of the International Organisation of Francophonie, OIF, and other initiatives.

The UAE minister underscored the UAE's commitment to enhancing OIF and the status of French language in the UAE, singling out the decision to introduce French language in all public schools.

The two sides stressed their common endeavors to consolidate OIF, given there are seven French language institutes in the UAE, and discussed an array of issues of common interest.

