UrduPoint.com

UAE, France Discuss Military Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received Thursday, Lieutenant General Vincent Guionie, Commander of the French Land Forces, and the accompanying delegation currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with friendship relations and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic, especially concerning defence and military issues and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests of both sides.

During the meeting that took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the parties also reviewed the developments of a number of regional and international developments of common interest.

