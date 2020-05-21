UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed, with Franck Riester, French Minister of Culture, via videoconferencing, ways of developing the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and France in the cultural and innovation sector.

They also discussed the exchange of expertise and best practices, especially in light of the exceptional conditions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Al Kaabi briefed Riester about the precautionary measures taken by the UAE since the start of the crisis, and the efforts of national authorities to ensure the continuity of business, such as remote work and learning systems.

She added that the Ministry of Culture launched a national programme to support talents affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as programmes that provide individuals and institutions operating in the cultural sector with financial support according to the best standards, to ensure that they continue enriching the country’s cultural scene.

Al Kaabi and Riester also discussed the cooperation between the two countries, under the framework of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, in issuing digital policies to protect intellectual property guidelines. Riester stressed that this step will enable artists to create high-quality content on the internet and help ensure privacy.

Riester presented the measures taken by France to mitigate the effects of the current health crisis on the cultural sector, including the current reopening of libraries, book stores, galleries and small museums, as well as the future reopening of museums and cultural sites in June or July, and the reopening of theatres in July while committing to social distancing rules.

The global alliance to protect heritage in areas of conflict, the "Aliph Foundation," is an important achievement of the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and France, which aims to protect human heritage and restore cultural sites in areas of conflict, Riester said in conclusion.