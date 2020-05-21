UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, France Discuss Ways Of Developing Cultural Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:30 PM

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed, with Franck Riester, French Minister of Culture, via videoconferencing, ways of developing the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and France in the cultural and innovation sector.

They also discussed the exchange of expertise and best practices, especially in light of the exceptional conditions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Al Kaabi briefed Riester about the precautionary measures taken by the UAE since the start of the crisis, and the efforts of national authorities to ensure the continuity of business, such as remote work and learning systems.

She added that the Ministry of Culture launched a national programme to support talents affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as programmes that provide individuals and institutions operating in the cultural sector with financial support according to the best standards, to ensure that they continue enriching the country’s cultural scene.

Al Kaabi and Riester also discussed the cooperation between the two countries, under the framework of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, in issuing digital policies to protect intellectual property guidelines. Riester stressed that this step will enable artists to create high-quality content on the internet and help ensure privacy.

Riester presented the measures taken by France to mitigate the effects of the current health crisis on the cultural sector, including the current reopening of libraries, book stores, galleries and small museums, as well as the future reopening of museums and cultural sites in June or July, and the reopening of theatres in July while committing to social distancing rules.

The global alliance to protect heritage in areas of conflict, the "Aliph Foundation," is an important achievement of the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and France, which aims to protect human heritage and restore cultural sites in areas of conflict, Riester said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Internet United Nations Exchange Business France UAE Alliance June July Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 causes new uncertainties for press, says ..

21 minutes ago

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

2 hours ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

3 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

3 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.