UAE, France Discuss Ways To Enhance Parliamentary Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, exploring avenues to strengthen parliamentary cooperation to better serve the shared interests of both countries and their people.

During the meeting, which was attended by Meera Al Suwaidi, FNC Member, both sides emphasised the strong friendship and long-standing ties between the UAE and France.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the steadily growing bilateral relations, particularly in key strategic sectors. He also noted that the UAE and France have witnessed significant progress in their partnership, especially following the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. This agreement has fostered closer cooperation in vital areas such as energy, climate action, economic and technological development, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

