UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Olivier Becht, Minister-in-charge of Foreign Trade, Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad, have reviewed the prospects of growing bilateral trade exchanges and advancing investments across various fields.

This came as the two ministers met in Abu Dhabi today in the presence of Nicolas Niemtchinow, the Ambassador of France to the UAE, and a number of officials from the French government, currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, ways of developing bilateral trade and stimulating investment exchanges in innovative startups, circular economy, tourism, technology, family businesses, renewable energy and agriculture during the next stage were discussed. The prospects of accelerating the existing partnership and economic cooperation between the UAE and France featured high during the meeting.

“The UAE-French relations are distinguished by a strong and sustainable strategic partnership across all fields and enjoy the support and forward-looking vision of the leadership of the two countries, especially in light of the high-level official visits exchanged by the two countries lately, notably that of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France last May, which gives a clear indication of the desire of the two countries to boost their bilateral relations across various fronts,” Bin Touq said during the meeting.

For his part, the French minister said that France and the UAE enjoy privileged economic and trade relations, noting that the UAE is one of France's key trading partners in the region.

He added that the French-Emirati business Council, which was established recently, contributes to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.