UAE-France Strategic Partnership Founded On Mutual Respect, Shared Goals, Vice-President Of French Parliament Tells WAM

May 24, 2023

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) Sébastien Chenu, the Vice-President of the French National Assembly (Parliament), expressed his full confidence in the UAE's success in hosting COP 28 in November this year, emphasising the importance of continued coordination between the two countries to achieve the goals of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, given that Paris had hosted the same event before.

Describing the relations between the two countries as long-standing and strategic, the French parliamentarian commended the distinguished bilateral relations between the two nations in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), noting the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France this year and his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Cheneau, who is heading the UAE-France Parliamentary Friendship Group, added that France and the UAE have a strategic partnership built on mutual respect and common views on regional and global issues, including climate change, development and establishment of global peace and security.

