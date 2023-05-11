UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2023 (WAM) – The trade exchange between the UAE and France grew by 16.8 percent in 2022, reaching AED29.44 billion (US$8 billion), compared to AED25.2 billion ($ 6.8 billion) in 2021, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

In 2022, the bilateral trade between the two countries consisted of imports valued at AED 25.2 billion, while exports and re-exports were valued at approximately AED 4.2 billion.

A report on the trade between the UAE and France showed that their international trade rose by 49 percent over the past three years, rising from AED19.7 billion in 2020 to AED29.4 billion at the end of last year.

The report included data on trade between the two countries from 2013 to 2022, showing that their trade increased in 2014 to AED27.4 billion, compared to AED24.58 billion in 2013.

In 2015, the exchange between the two sides reached AED26.4 billion, rising to AED27.1 billion in 2016, AED26.8 billion in 2017, and more than AED28 billion in 2018, and over AED27.6 billion in 2019.

According to the report's data, jewellery and precious metal products topped the list of the five leading commodities imported from France in 2022, with a value of AED2.96 billion, followed by jet engines valued at AED2.58 billion, perfumes at AED2.1 billion, medicines at AED1.4 billion, and bags at AED1.3 billion.

In terms of re-exports, aircraft parts topped the list with a value of AED1.1 billion, followed by jewellery and precious metal products worth AED421 million, jet engines worth more than AED200 million, cars worth AED146 million, and perfumes worth AED128 million. Meanwhile, packaging bottles were the UAE’s leading export commodity valued at AED88 million.