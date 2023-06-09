UrduPoint.com

UAE Fund Transfer System Processed Transactions Worth AED 3.89 Trillion In Q1 2023

Published June 09, 2023

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2023 (WAM) – The gross value of interbank fund transfers through UAE Fund Transfer System (UAEFTS) rose to more than AED 3.89 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, a YoY increase of 35.2 percent over the corresponding period in 2022, according to statistics released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

Statistics showed that bank transfers and customer transfers conducted in the period under review stood at AED 2.

47 trillion and AED 1.21 trillion respectively.
Statistics also noted that March was the busiest month with dirham-denominated transfers standing at AED1.46 trillion.
The system, which has been operational since 2001, facilitates fund transfers between banks and other financial institutions in the UAE via their accounts held with the Central Bank. The system’s efficiency and governance are ensured by compliance with domestic and international standards, as well as the regulations detailed by CBUAE in the system’s Rules document.

