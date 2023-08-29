Open Menu

UAE-funded Field Hospital In Chad Receives 6,110 Since Opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) AMDJARASS, Chad, 29th August, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE-funded field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass continues supporting Sudanese refugees in the Republic of Chad by offering medical services to various segments of Sudanese individuals and local community members.

Since its inauguration, the hospital has received a total of 6,110 cases, and the medical team has successfully performed 54 surgeries.

The UAE humanitarian team in Amdjarass conducted an on-site visit to the hospital to check on the patient's conditions, provide psychological support, and closely monitor their health status.

The patients, in turn, praised the exceptional healthcare services and medical staff who provided the highest standards of professionalism.

The humanitarian team comprises personnel from the Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in coordination with the UAE's Office for Aid Coordination in Chad.

