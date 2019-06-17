UrduPoint.com
UAE-funded Project To Enhance Productive Capacity Of Water In Yemen Opens

UAE-funded project to enhance productive capacity of water in Yemen opens

MOCHA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) With the support of the UAE, a project to increase water production capacity was launched yesterday in Mocha, on Yemen’s Red Sea Coast. It will serve more than 30,000 residents of the city and neighbouring areas.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs for the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen, said that the project will involve the drilling of two artesian wells and connecting them to an 84 kb generator and two storage tanks, along with lines to connect them to the main water distribution network.

Sultan Abdullah Mahmoud, Director-General of Mocha city, said that this project will allow water to be provided on a continuous 24-hour basis to residents.

He thanked the UAE for its role in improving, developing, and providing services in the water, electricity, education, and health fields, among others, for Yemeni citizens.

The project is one of 31 projects implemented by the UAE in the liberated provinces of Yemen.

