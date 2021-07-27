UrduPoint.com
UAE, Gambia Explore Strengthening Security And Police Ties

Tue 27th July 2021

UAE, Gambia explore strengthening security and police ties

BANJUL, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) President Adama Barrow of the Gambia has received in his office Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, who is on a tour to Africa aimed at strengthening security and police ties with a number of African countries.

During the meeting, held in the capital Banjul, President Barrow conveyed his greetings to the UAE leadership and people, and his wishes for UAE growth and prosperity, expressing his hope to further boost mutual relations.

Al Raisi then met with Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yankuba Sonko, Minister of Interior; Abdoulie Sanyang, Inspector General of Police, as well as several police officials.

They discussed ways to enhance coordination in areas of police work to enhance regional and international security, especially within international organisations.

Major General Al Raisi was also awarded the Security Cooperation Medal in appreciation of the joint police work between the two countries, and the role of the UAE in promoting international action in security and policing.

