UAE, Gambia sign MoU to regulate temporary contractual work

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The UAE and Gambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to reinforce their cooperation in implementing the best employment practices and regulating temporary contractual work related to Gambian employees in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Mamadou Tangara, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Overseas of Gambia, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Hamli said the cooperation between the UAE and Gambia in recruiting individuals is part of their mutual keenness to reinforce their friendship and create partnerships, which will benefit Gambian workers on temporary contracts in the UAE.

He also highlighted the ministry’s efforts to diversify options for the private sector and families in the UAE to recruit various categories of workers, in line with its strategy to enhance its cooperation with countries that provide workers.