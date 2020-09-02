UrduPoint.com
UAE GCAA Obtains Saudi Arabia's Approval To Cross Kingdom's Airspace To All Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAE GCAA obtains Saudi Arabia's approval to cross Kingdom's airspace to all countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, confirmed on Wednesday that it had obtained approval from its counterpart in Saudi Arabia, to allow the passage of the Kingdom's airspace for outbound and inbound flights to and from the UAE to all countries of the world.

