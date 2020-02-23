UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE GDP Registers 2.9% Growth In 2019: Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The UAE's overall real gross domestic product, GDP, is estimated to have grown by 2.9 percent in 2019, the Central Bank of the UAE revealed.

According to the Central Bank's 'Quarterly Review Report' for Q4 of 2019, this rise in GDP was driven by the growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector, estimated at 1.1 percent, as well as the 7.6 percent growth of the hydrocarbon sector during 2019.

The Central Bank attributed the "significant growth" in the hydrocarbon sector to the two-digit growth in the sector's condensates and natural gas production.

"The pickup in non-oil activities is also reflected in improved labour market indicators," the report continued, noting that private sector employment had picked up further year-on-year growth momentum of two percent.

This growth, the Central Bank report noted, was the highest growth registered in the last seven quarters, adding that some 38,765 new jobs were created in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Gas 2019 Market Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank General Assembly proposes 10% ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat acquires cyber security specialist firm & ..

3 hours ago

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.