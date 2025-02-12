UAE Gender Balance Council advances gender equity agenda at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The UAE Gender Balance Council hosted the “Gender Balance Forum” as part of the 12th World Governments Summit being held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

This forum, which aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and fostering knowledge exchange to advance gender equity—a key pillar of sustainable development.

In her keynote address at the forum, Evika Silina, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia, emphasised the vital role of equal opportunities in driving economic growth and social progress. She highlighted Latvia’s gender balance policy reforms, which have set an example for the world. The forum was attended by high-profile regional and international dignitaries, apart from members of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that gender balance remains a national priority in the UAE. She stated: “The UAE’s remarkable progress in gender balance is a testament to our wise leadership's vision and unwavering support. Their commitment to ensuring equal participation of men and women in nation-building has positioned the UAE as a global success story.”

She further highlighted the UAE’s leading rankings in international gender balance indices, including first place regionally and seventh globally in the Gender Equality Index 2024 by the United Nations Development Program. Additionally, the UAE ranks first in the middle East and North Africa region in the Women, business, and the Law 2024 report by the World Bank.

H.H. Sheikha Manal attributed these achievements to strong collaboration between federal and local government entities, robust partnerships with the private sector, and close cooperation with international organisations. She reaffirmed the UAE Gender Balance Council’s commitment to expanding its impact and making the UAE a global best practice leader in the field.

H.H. Sheikha Manal also underscored the significance of the UAE Gender Balance Council’s participation in the World Governments Summit, stating: “This summit is an invaluable platform to foster partnerships and drive meaningful change. Gender balance is not just a moral imperative but a key factor in economic prosperity and societal well-being. We are committed to leading constructive dialogue that shapes forward-thinking strategies, ensuring inclusivity in a rapidly evolving world.”

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, reinforced the importance of the Gender Balance Forum in showcasing the UAE’s remarkable progress in gender balance. She stated: “The UAE’s recognition as a global leader in gender balance is the result of deliberate policies, strategic initiatives, and impactful partnerships. These achievements did not happen by chance but through a well-defined vision.”

She cited key milestones, including women now holding one-third of ministerial positions in the UAE government, and 50% of seats in the Federal National Council. Additionally, women account for 57% of graduates in STEM fields, one of the highest rates worldwide. She added that 46% of the national labour force in the government sector consists of women.

She emphasised the UAE Gender Balance Council’s role in fostering regional and international knowledge exchange, stating: “Our discussions at this forum are a valuable opportunity to highlight legal reforms, innovative programs, and impactful strategies that drive gender balance and inclusivity worldwide.”

At the opening of the World Governments Summit 2025, Her Excellency Evika Silina, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia, expressed her delight in visiting the UAE and joining the global conversation on governance and progress. She commended the UAE’s remarkable achievements in gender balance and acknowledged its emergence as a leading international model for empowering women at all levels. She emphasised that equal opportunities are the foundation of a thriving society and shared how Latvia has championed gender balance reforms.

Prime Minister Evika Silina highlighted Latvia’s commitment to gender equality, both locally and internationally, through strong partnerships and policies.

She proudly noted the high representation of women in leadership roles and the government’s determination to push these achievements even further. She also spoke about Latvia’s decisive action to combat violence against women, including groundbreaking legislation and a national plan adopted in 2024 to prevent such challenges. Stressing the power of education, she underscored the importance of legal measures supporting shared childcare responsibilities, ensuring a more balanced and inclusive society.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs and Member of the UAE Gender Balance Council, highlighted the UAE’s pioneering policies that have significantly advanced gender balance. She pointed to key legislative reforms, including equal pay laws, paternity leave policies, and mandates for women’s representation on corporate boards.

She stated: “Gender balance is not just about equality—it is an essential pillar of economic strength and national development. The UAE’s commitment to creating an inclusive work environment has resulted in a remarkable increase in gender balance perception indicators, rising from 45% in 2016 to 87% in 2022, with expectations to surpass 90% in the coming years.”

Looking ahead, she reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to extending its impact beyond national borders. She highlighted initiatives like the "UAE Gender Balance Center for Excellence and Knowledge Exchange", developed in collaboration with the World Bank, which facilitates regional cooperation and legislative advancements in gender balance.

She concluded: “Our vision is to build a future where everyone can fully realise their potential. This is not just a goal but a reality we shape daily.”

The Gender Balance Forum featured an insightful panel discussion with key experts and leaders in gender equity. The panel included Her Excellency Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council; Her Excellency Lawyer Lulwa Al-Awadhi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Women in Bahrain; and Dr. Moez Doraid, Director of the Regional Office for the Arab States at UN Women. Noora Alabbar, Director of Marketing and Communications at Abrahamic Family House, moderated the session.

The discussion highlighted the UAE and Bahrain’s pioneering efforts in gender balance and the importance of innovative policies in fostering inclusivity.

Mouza Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the UAE Gender Balance Council’s commitment to collaboration: “The UAE has enacted over 22 legislative reforms in recent years, covering areas such as political participation, workplace protections, leadership representation, and financial inclusion. These laws have laid a strong foundation for a more balanced and equitable society.”

She also highlighted the UAE’s global standing in gender balance, including its first-place ranking in women's parliamentary representation in the Gender Gap 2024 report by the World Economic Forum and its top position regionally in the Georgetown Institute's Women, Peace, and Security Report 2023/2024.

She concluded by reaffirming the Council’s commitment to advancing gender balance, stating: “Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive progress, foster meaningful partnerships, and ensure that gender balance remains a cornerstone of national and global success.”

Lulwa Al-Awadhi highlighted Bahrain’s significant progress in women’s empowerment, emphasising the transformative strides made over the past 30 years. She credited this success to the strong collaboration between the government and the Supreme Council for Women, which has driven key initiatives, policies, and programs to enhance gender balance. She noted that Bahrain’s National Plan for Implementing the Strategy for the Advancement of Bahraini Women (2007–2012) played a crucial role in integrating gender balance objectives into all government strategies.

Dr. Moez Doraid reinforced the vital role of gender balance in strengthening legal frameworks, preventing discrimination, and driving sustainable development. He emphasised that gender equality fosters inclusivity, significantly boosts economic growth, and enhances decision-making quality. Praising the UAE’s commitment to gender balance, he noted its impressive achievements on global indicators, attributing this success to a profound national belief in the transformative power of gender equality.

