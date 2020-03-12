UrduPoint.com
UAE General Authority Of Sports Suspends Activities For Sportspersons Aged 18 Years And Below

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activities for sportspersons aged 18 years and below

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The UAE General Authority of Sports has directed all its partners in the public and private sectors to suspend until further notice all trainings and competitions for sportspersons aged 18 years old and below across all clubs, academies and public places nationwide, as part of the precautionary measures pertaining to the proliferation of coronavirus, Covid-19.

In line with the directives, all sporting activities will be contested without fans in attendance.

In a statement today, the General Authority of Sports said all community sporting activities have been postponed until further notice, with other sports activities to continue only in attendance of those concerned, namely, sportspeople, organisers, technical and administrative staff after taking all the necessary preventive and public health measures and protocols.

"An official approval from the General Authority of Sports and sports councils concerned is a precondition to host any championship or a training camp where sports teams from abroad are to participate in order to ensure all public health protocols are in place. The same approvals are a precondition as well to participate in any official championship outside the country," added the statement.

"All necessary preventive and safety measures must be ensured, including sterilization of all sports facilities in general and private clubs," said the Authority, adding that all parties concerned will be notified of any developments in this regard after coordination with competent bodies in the nation.

