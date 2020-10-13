UAE Genetics Diseases Association launches Emirates Stem Cells Support Group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The UAE Genetics Diseases Association has launched a new patient initiative called Emirates Stem Cells Support Group.

The support group officially opens its doors to the community on International Stem Cell Awareness Day on 14th October 2020.

The initiative was launched under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and President of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association.

Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of UAE Genetic Diseases Association, and Founder and Chairperson of the Support Group said ahead of the launch, "Our efforts to create patient support groups are aligned with Federal vision of UAE healthcare. We start the new Emirates Stem Cells Support Group as a part of UAE GDA commitment to build and sustain community centric projects and empower patients."

"UAE GDA is very proud to be the fertile soil on which several new patient and community empowerment projects are born on regular basis. As guided by our president and the soul of our founding father Sheikh Zayed, we are here to serve the community and uphold the values of tolerance and diversity.

"In the last 16 years we have founded patient support groups for Down syndrome, Cancer, Breast Cancer, Rare Diseases and Alzheimer’s. Many of these support groups grew as part of UAE GDA and later weaned out as independent bodies.

The scientific board includes eminent personalities from research, treatment, medical and advocacy professionals from all over the UAE who have committed to fulfill the scientific and public outreach goals of the group. Key members include Dr. Yandry. General Director of Abu Dhabi Cell Center Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Director General of Al Qasimi Hospital, Dr. Joseph, General Director of the Stem Cell Storage Center, BioScience, and Dr. Aamir Khan is a researcher specialising in stem cells at the University of Sharjah.

For her part, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Head of the Group said, "The future of healthcare lies in huge potential of stem cell therapy. Stem cell therapy is the new field of medicine, and scientists aim to use stem cell therapy as a solution for several incurable diseases and rare diseases that have been unable to treat with available treatments so far."

Dr. Saqr Al Mualla explained the importance of celebrating International Day of Awareness by saying, "We celebrate the Stem Cell Awareness Day to highlight everything related to stem cells in terms of education, research, science and advancement in accessing treatments. This day represents a global opportunity to promote a greater understanding of research. Stem cells and their range of potential applications."