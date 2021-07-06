UrduPoint.com
UAE, Georgia Sign Cooperation Agreement To Enhance Security Collaboration

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has signed an agreement with Vakhtang Gomelauri, Georgia's Minister of Internal Affairs, to step up cooperation between the UAE and Georgia in the fields of security and combating crime.

‏The agreement, which was signed remotely, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and develop bilateral relations in the security and policing fields, especially in enhancing traffic safety, combating crime in all its forms, including human trafficking, cybercrimes, money laundering, terrorism, drugs, psychotropic substances, and sexual exploitation of children. It also seeks to facilitate the exchange of experiences in utilising modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance police work.

