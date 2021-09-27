UAE, Georgia sign MoU on maritime training, certification of seafarers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime Transport Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development in Georgia.

Under the MoU, the UAE and Georgia will recognise maritime education and training as well as certificates of competency of seafarers issued by the competent authorities in both countries. This is in accordance to the regulations of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW). The move supports the MoEI's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of the maritime sector and promote bilateral relations with different countries in the maritime sector.

The MoU was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Tamara Ioseliani, Director of the Maritime Transport Agency, in the presence of officials from both sides.

As per the MoU, both parties recognise education, training and certificates of competency in the maritime sector, as well as medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by the Government of the other party, as well as seafarers on board ships flying the flag of the other party.

On this occasion, Al Mazrouei said, "The UAE is a globally-leading maritime hub. It was ranked 5th globally as a key competitive maritime hub. The UAE maritime sector attracts top-level professionals and experts with quality expertise in various fields."

Commenting on signing the MoU, he said, "We are committed to enhancing integration with various authorities and parties in the maritime industry inside and outside of the UAE. This will promote the competitiveness of the UAE’s maritime sector, which contributes around AED90 billion annually in the UAE's GDP.

Signing the Agreement on Mutual Recognition of maritime education and training and certificates of competency of seafarers between the UAE and Georgia, will ensure the efficiency of operations and the safety of maritime transport, locally, regionally and globally."

Al Mazrouei added that the UAE has agreements with a number of major countries in the maritime sector, noting that the UAE’s commitment to providing maritime education and training according to the highest international standards, has contributed to enhancing its competitiveness in the maritime and marine infrastructure. The UAE ranked third globally in Transport Services Trade and 14th globally in a set of maritime indicators. The minister noted that there were over 25,000 port calls in the UAE during 2020.

From her side, Ioseliani said, "The Maritime Transport Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with leading countries in the maritime sector. These include the UAE with its strategic location and connections with maritime trade networks, advanced infrastructure, as well as outstanding maritime education and training programmes that are recognised by international organisations.

"Signing the MoU with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure supports our shared vision with the UAE to ensure the efficiency of officers and sailors onboard ships and their competency to carry out their duties according to the highest international standards. This ensures the safety of lives and property at sea as well as protects the marine environment."

In addition to the mutual recognition of maritime training and certifications, the MoU also includes exchanging experiences and best practices to contribute to driving the maritime sectors in the UAE and Georgia.