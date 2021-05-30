UAE-Georgia ties witness continuous development since 1992: Georgian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The Georgian Ambassador to the UAE, Paata Kalandadze, has affirmed that the relations between the UAE and Georgia have witnessed continuous growth at various levels since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) marking his country's independence day anniversary, Kalandadze said that Georgia is proud of its distinguished friendship with the UAE and keen to develop cooperation across various sectors, especially in the investment and tourism fields.

"The UAE is an ideal destination for all nationalities to live and reside," he said, while praising the great support of both countries' leadership to enhance the ties in all fields.

Kalandadze pointed out that the tourism sector in both countries is full of opportunities, and Georgia is looking forward to welcoming an increasing number of visitors from the UAE during the coming period due to the availability of regular flights between them.

He further stated that the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai in October reflects the leading position the UAE enjoys at the regional and international levels, stressing that this prominent global event constitutes an important platform for the various participating countries to enhance cooperation and form partnerships.

The Georgian Ambassador noted that the world expo is of great importance as it is being held in conjunction with the celebration of the UAE's golden jubilee and that his country is also celebrating in the same year its National Day and the 103rd anniversary of its founding.

Expo 2020 Dubai, he said, provides an ideal opportunity to shed light on the UAE's progress and the size of investment opportunities it provides to businessmen and investors. He said that during its participation in exposition, his country will be keen to highlight its culture and rich history.