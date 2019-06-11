UAE-German historic partnership is based on confidence : UAE Ambassador to Germany

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) The two-day state visit to Germany by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, underscores the depth of relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, according to a top Emirati diplomat.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Ali Abdullah Al Ahmed, the UAE ambassador to Germany, termed the UAE-Germany relations as ''distinguished''.

''The UAE has been the largest trade partner of Germany in the middle East for more than ten years, with 30 percent of German trade passing through the UAE,'' he said, adding that joint historic partnership is based on ''strong confidence''.

He also indicated that the two countries are coordinating in regional and global issues of common concern and stressed that Germany's relations with the countries in the region contribute to finding solutions to many issues.

The UAE diplomat added that the Middle East issues, mainly related to security and refugees, are important for Germany, European countries and the whole world. Therefore, it is necessary to seek common solutions with all affected parties, pointing out that the issues of the Arab world are not only affecting the Arabs but the entire world, the ambassador added.