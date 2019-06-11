UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-German Historic Partnership Is Based On Confidence : UAE Ambassador To Germany

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE-German historic partnership is based on confidence : UAE Ambassador to Germany

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) The two-day state visit to Germany by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, underscores the depth of relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, according to a top Emirati diplomat.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Ali Abdullah Al Ahmed, the UAE ambassador to Germany, termed the UAE-Germany relations as ''distinguished''.

''The UAE has been the largest trade partner of Germany in the middle East for more than ten years, with 30 percent of German trade passing through the UAE,'' he said, adding that joint historic partnership is based on ''strong confidence''.

He also indicated that the two countries are coordinating in regional and global issues of common concern and stressed that Germany's relations with the countries in the region contribute to finding solutions to many issues.

The UAE diplomat added that the Middle East issues, mainly related to security and refugees, are important for Germany, European countries and the whole world. Therefore, it is necessary to seek common solutions with all affected parties, pointing out that the issues of the Arab world are not only affecting the Arabs but the entire world, the ambassador added.

Related Topics

World German UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Germany Middle East All Refugee Top Arab

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.