UAE, Germany launch Taskforce on 4IR

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The "Emirati-German Taskforce on 4IR" was launched at a virtual inaugural meeting on Tuesday. The Taskforce was formed to accelerate and deepen cooperation between the UAE and Germany on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

4IR refers to the fusion of the physical, biological, and digital worlds. In particular, it is about merging industrial processes and technology with digital connectivity and artificial intelligence to create the "internet of Things".

During the meeting, delegates from both sides underlined that as advanced open economies, which serve as regional and global hubs, cooperation between the UAE and Germany is essential to building progress in the field of 4IR.

It was noted that current global circumstances only further increased the importance of UAE-German cooperation in the technological space, and the need to work collaboratively in ensuring that the developments brought about by the 4IR in the post-pandemic world are channeled in a positive and constructive direction.

Both sides also highlighted their keenness to ensure that the strategic partnership, signed in 2004 and upgraded in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, continues to be positively leveraged to the mutual benefit of both countries.

The meeting was started with pre-recorded remarks by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market. It was managed by the two Co-Chairs of the Taskforce, Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE.

It was attended by over 50 participants, representing top companies, government and economic promotion authorities from both countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides decided to form a Steering Committee to advance the goals of the Taskforce. The Steering Committee will be hosted by the German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, AHK, and it is expected to meet at least twice a year. It has appointed two coordinators: Mr. Saeed Mohammed Al Ghurair, Managing Director of Raqmiyat LLC, and Dr. Amer Tarraf, Managing Director of Weidmueller middle East. The Steering Committee will also form Working Groups for specific industrial sectors.