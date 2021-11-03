UrduPoint.com

UAE, Germany Review Advancing Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, today reviewed the prospects of accelerating relations between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Shakhbout received Annen, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Cooperation (MoFAIC) HQ in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed a number of issues of international and regional interest.

The two ministers underlined their countries' determination to continue working for boosting cooperation across all fronts.

Sheikh Nahyan hailed the continued coordination between the two nations and privileged relations between the two governments across various fields.

Related Topics

Foreign Office German Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

48 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

18 minutes ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

18 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack o ..

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spok ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.