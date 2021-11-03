UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, today reviewed the prospects of accelerating relations between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Shakhbout received Annen, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Cooperation (MoFAIC) HQ in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed a number of issues of international and regional interest.

The two ministers underlined their countries' determination to continue working for boosting cooperation across all fronts.

Sheikh Nahyan hailed the continued coordination between the two nations and privileged relations between the two governments across various fields.