UAE gifts amusement park to children of Senegal

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Senegal launched an amusement park gifted by the UAE to the children of Senegal.

Mohammed Ali bin Ailan, Charge d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Senegal, supervised the park’s inauguration, accompanied by Mohammed Musbah Al Shamsi, Representative of the visa Centre.

The ceremony was also attended by Jermaine Coli, Advisor to the Senegalese Minister of Culture and Media, as well as the Chairman of the Municipality, the Director-General of the African Renaissance Monument, and several local officials.

In his speech, Coli expressed the gratitude of the Senegalese Government for the UAE’s gift, which reflects the overall cooperation between the two countries, as well as the UAE’s support for children and the underprivileged while noting its hosting of the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed bin Ailan stated that the initiative is part of the Year of Tolerance, and aims to promote the values of peace, dialogue and fraternity between peoples from around the world while praising the bilateral relations between the UAE and Senegal.

The park is situated on a 200-square metre plot of land inside the African Renaissance Monument, which is one of Dakar’s leading tourism sites. It also features various games for children, between the ages of four and 12.