UAE global example for development of smart healthcare systems: Under-Secretary of MoHAP

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that the UAE is steadily strengthening its leading position in the health sector, both regionally and globally, driven by a clear and forward-looking vision that is supported by the country’s wise leadership.

In a statement on World Health Day 2025, which is observed annually on 7th April, Al Olama said that the UAE embraces a comprehensive approach that prioritises innovation and sustainability as well as the adoption of latest technologies and smart solutions aiming to position the country as a global leader in healthcare.

Dr. Al Olama added, “We, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, are committed to not only enhancing the country’s ability to respond to health developments but also to ensuring the continued improvement of health services, better prevention and awareness, and the growth of strategic partnerships. Hence, we will spare no effort guarantee a healthier and more sustainable life for the UAE people.

”

He added that the UAE strongly supports the theme of this year’s World Health Day, launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) under the slogan "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.” which focuses on protecting the health of mothers and newborns. The occasion also coincides with the UAE’s “Year of the Community”, where mothers and children are seen as foundational pillars of societal well-being.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Health and Prevention will continue to develop advanced strategies that ensure comprehensive healthcare for mothers and newborns, while also promoting women’s health and well-being over the long term. These efforts will reinforce the UAE’s pivotal role in shaping more prosperous societies by sustainably investing in the health of future generations and establishing a healthcare system that reflects the nation’s commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for all.