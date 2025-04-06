- Home
- Middle East
- UAE global example for development of smart healthcare systems: Under-Secretary of MoHAP
UAE Global Example For development Of Smart Healthcare Systems: Under-Secretary Of MoHAP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 04:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that the UAE is steadily strengthening its leading position in the health sector, both regionally and globally, driven by a clear and forward-looking vision that is supported by the country’s wise leadership.
In a statement on World Health Day 2025, which is observed annually on 7th April, Al Olama said that the UAE embraces a comprehensive approach that prioritises innovation and sustainability as well as the adoption of latest technologies and smart solutions aiming to position the country as a global leader in healthcare.
Dr. Al Olama added, “We, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, are committed to not only enhancing the country’s ability to respond to health developments but also to ensuring the continued improvement of health services, better prevention and awareness, and the growth of strategic partnerships. Hence, we will spare no effort guarantee a healthier and more sustainable life for the UAE people.
”
He added that the UAE strongly supports the theme of this year’s World Health Day, launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) under the slogan "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.” which focuses on protecting the health of mothers and newborns. The occasion also coincides with the UAE’s “Year of the Community”, where mothers and children are seen as foundational pillars of societal well-being.
He emphasised that the Ministry of Health and Prevention will continue to develop advanced strategies that ensure comprehensive healthcare for mothers and newborns, while also promoting women’s health and well-being over the long term. These efforts will reinforce the UAE’s pivotal role in shaping more prosperous societies by sustainably investing in the health of future generations and establishing a healthcare system that reflects the nation’s commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for all.
Recent Stories
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
More Stories From Middle East
-
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: Health Minister6 minutes ago
-
UAE global example for development of smart healthcare systems: Under-Secretary of MoHAP6 minutes ago
-
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza21 minutes ago
-
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East Energy 20252 hours ago
-
UAE, India, Sri Lanka sign tripartite MoU to Develop Trincomalee as regional energy hub2 hours ago
-
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand2 hours ago
-
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, children: DoH Chair ..2 hours ago
-
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, computer vision3 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivity, human capital, e ..3 hours ago
-
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts following earthquake3 hours ago