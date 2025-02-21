UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has attended a performance by the Students of Future Rehabilitation Centre for People of Determination at an event held at Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi.

Titled 'The Museum of Imagination', the event brought together prominent figures and over 700 people.

The event included an inspiring show with creative visual displays and advanced technology, impressing the audience with the students' unique talents. The performance highlighted their abilities to express themselves through art in innovative and mesmerising ways.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the performance was a testament to the creative potential of People of Determination, showcasing their ability to express themselves in remarkable ways.

He stated, "We believe that art and music are universal languages that transcend borders and bring people together, fostering noble values of tolerance and coexistence. What we witnessed today is a reflection of these values, which we all strive to instil in our society."

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted that supporting People of Determination is not only a duty but a collective responsibility to enable them to demonstrate their talents and contribute effectively to society.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places People of Determination at the heart of its journey towards progress, believing in their capabilities and their active role in building the future."

He noted that the country's leadership has worked to establish pioneering policies and initiatives that ensure an integrated environment for People of Determination, providing them with opportunities for education, employment, and innovation.

Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Future Rehabilitation Centre, stated, "Music and art are powerful tools for overcoming barriers and enhancing communication among individuals. This performance is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and their trainers."

Mowfaq Mustafa, Director of the Centre, underlined that the centre's priority is the care of People of Determination. He highlighted the collective effort of the teachers, assistants, and administrators in creating the theatrical production aimed at developing students' skills and motivating them to achieve more.