UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of Arab League Mission in Rome

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Enas Mekkawy, Head of the League of Arab States Permanent Mission in Rome, praised the humanitarian role played by the UAE, hailing the aid sent by the country to a large number of nations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking over phone to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the annual Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, observed on 19th Ramadan, Mekkawy said, "The UAE is among the first countries that responded to the initiative launched by the Arab Ambassadors Council in Rome, titled, 'The Arab Solidarity Initiative with Italy', and dispatched a plane loaded with medical supplies to Italian hospitals.

She added that the UAE, since its establishment, has been pursuing the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for embracing noble values and sowing the seeds of giving, altruism and charitable work.

"Late Sheikh Zayed is an example to be emulated for humanitarian action for the sake of humanity at large, she concluded.