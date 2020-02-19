UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

- Mariam bint Mohamed: Golden Jubilee Celebrations will highlight the UAE’s successes over a span of a year DUBAI, 19th February, 2020 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has chaired the first meeting of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee. The meeting was held at the Expo 2020 headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting saw committee members discuss the UAE’s preparations to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the nation’s establishment. Committee members also came together to set a comprehensive plan for the Golden Jubilee that entails exceptional celebrations, initiatives and events covering span of 12 months that highlight the country’s accomplishments over the past five decades.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, "The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has attained exceptional accomplishments in a record period of time, becoming synonymous with the idea that ‘nothing is impossible’."

"The Golden Jubilee celebrations to acknowledge the past and prepare for the future across new areas for development that empower Emiratis and promote the nation’s advancement, while involving all members of the UAE community," His Highness added.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the committee is working on an integrated agenda that encompasses various initiatives that reflect the love of the homeland, send out a positive message that resonates regionally, and highlight the UAE’s global success story.

"Celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee next year is a salute to our forefathers and their vision of the Union’s promising future.

"It honours positive relations the nation has built with the international community, and exalts the culture of a people who believe in their leadership’s values and insights – as instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - with positivity and ambition, turning challenges into opportunities," His Highness continued.

"We are working on an integrated agenda that encompasses various national, development, cultural and humanitarian initiatives that involves all members of society, as well as public and private sector bodies, to celebrate this historic moment," he explained.

"The UAE’s 50th anniversary is a golden opportunity to mark its position as a global model for comprehensive development across economic, socio-cultural and humanitarian sectors. The nation represents a successful example of a country that empowers its citizens, a global hub for innovation, and a leading platform for charitable and humanitarian action. It is the land of promising opportunities, embracing over 200 nationalities with respect, tolerance and co-existence," Sheikh Abdullah affirmed.

For her part, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Golden Jubilee Committee, said, "Today, the UAE is a model of hope, tolerance, benevolence, and respect for the other, building bridges of human fraternity globally.

"

"This model," she added, "are built on the vision of Zayed and his brothers, the Founding Fathers, who wanted to form a united front that rises to each challenge with ambition and drive that knows no boundaries."

Sheikha Mariam noted the UAE's visual media identity and its slogan, 'The Emirates .. Nothing is Impossible', adding that it represents an opportunity for the UAE to tell its exceptional story of development and progress.

Her Highness continued, "We meet under the roof of Expo 2020, in which the UAE welcomes the world. This is an incentive for the Golden Jubilee Committee to develop inspiring local and international initiatives that narrate the story of fifty years of achievement and highlight the ambitious visions of the next 50 years, in which we continue the path of excellence, giving and positive partnership with nations across the world, further contributing to the betterment of humanity."

The meeting agenda covered five main axes: presenting the general tasks and objectives of the Golden Jubilee Committee and its working mechanisms over the next two years; coordination and cooperation mechanisms between Federal and local government bodies; mechanisms to involve the private sector as major partners in Golden Jubilee celebrations; assigning a working group to prepare local and international media plans, and assigning a working group to prepare an integrated agenda involving the international community to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

The Committee also discussed governance mechanisms to prepare and ensure the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2021. Committee members noted the necessity in forming working groups and teams to ensure the implementation of the plan, and develop integrated working mechanisms to coordinate celebratory events at federal and local government levels within the country, but also develop plans that ensure a global impact across various international arenas.

Committee members also exchanged talks on how the UAE's embassies can partake in celebrating the nation's Golden Jubilee celebrations in a way that further advances the UAE's global image.

They also discussed laying a ground map listing the stock of UAE accomplishments since its formation and working to preserve this archival material for future generations. It also sought to involve local and international media to narrate the UAE's march across its 50-year journey.

The Committee will also work on designing a diverse agenda covering four main areas that include development initiatives that attain qualitative change across social, economic, and development policies for generations to come.

The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, with Sheikha Manal bint Mohamed as Vice Chair, the Committee is tasked with mapping out the Emirates’ Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing a comprehensive preparation plan and forming teams to organise events and activities to mark the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council; Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi; Mohammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Saeed Mohammed Al-Attar, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office; Reem Yousef Al Shammari, Director of Strategic Communications Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority, and Samira Morshed Al-Rumaithi, Director of Strategic Communications at the Supreme Council for National Security.