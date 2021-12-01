UrduPoint.com

UAE Golden Jubilee Exceptional Occasion That Crowns Past And Illuminates Future: Fujairah Ruler

UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crowns past and illuminates future: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the National Day and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE Federation, are "unconventional celebration that reflects our strength, valour and presence in the international arenas".

In a statement to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, H.H. Sheikh Hamad said, "Today, all the visions have turned into a reality at a time when the development process in our glorious state has reached a place that no one has preceded it. Dreams do not come easily, and moving towards the future requires patience and work, and the will of men to build nations and leave a remarkable impact across the world."

Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: "The UAE's 50th National Day is an exceptional occasion and a historical event that culminates the authentic past and illuminates the country's future towards the next 50 years. We proudly recall the achievements that strengthened the state's presence on the world map and established its name as a developed country in various fields, believing that human capital is the nation's true wealth.

In this exceptional year in which the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee, we recall, over half a century, the establishment of the Union on 2nd December, 1971. The Union was founded by the Founding Fathers under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and my brothers, the rulers of the Emirates.

The Union will continue its development path based on the values of giving, ambitious will, and foreseeing the future.

The UAE, within five decades, thanks to the country's vision and continuous efforts, has become one of the best countries across the world in global competitiveness indicators at various levels. This achievement reflects the state's creative thought, ambitious desire and high determination, which moved it towards the path of progress and building the future, and instilled the spirit of giving between its people, residents and the world.

This year's National Day anniversary coincides with a distinguished global event in the UAE, where the world gathers at Expo 2020 Dubai, and human visions, ideas and experiences are integrated towards better opportunities for the future of the peoples. This affirms the UAE's global position as a source of knowledge, creative ideas and competitive practices across all sectors.

On this glorious occasion, I congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and people of the UAE."

