UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Golden Visa For Students A Big Step, Says Local Paper

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:15 AM

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says local paper

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) A local newspaper has said that the UAE golden visa for outstanding students passing out of secondary schools will go a long way in encouraging talented youngsters to plan their future in the country. The visa programme unveiled in 2019 allows foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without a sponsorship.

"Initially offered to investors, the golden visa is now available to students scoring 95 percent or above or a GPA of 3.75. Their immediate families are also eligible for the ten-year residency," Gulf news said in an editorial on Wednesday.

The paper added that since the formation of the country in 1972, the UAE has been a preferred choice of residency for entrepreneurs, traders and talented professionals in almost every field. For decades, the country has provided enabling environment for foreign workers to flourish and pursue their careers.

The youngsters who opted to settle down in the country in recent decades raised their children who studied in public and private schools in the UAE.

It continued, "Generations of expatriates have benefited from growth opportunities, world-class education and health care facilities and a wholesome experience with a great lifestyle in this country where foreigners enjoy religious and cultural freedom and get protection from anti-discrimination law.

"It is logical, therefore, the UAE offers long-term residency to their children who are leaving schools with flying colours.

This will further boost the UAE’s ability to retain talent and attract talented youngsters who are likely to follow the footsteps of their parents while planning their future and building careers in this country."

The long-term residency, the daily said, is part of the country’s vision to attract exceptionally talented people in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, epidemiology and others.

The paper then quoted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said, "This is the first push in a series of such moves. We want to retain the talents and brains in the country so they can continue on this journey of innovation and development with us," in November 2020 when the visa was first announced.

In the Year of Fiftieth, this visa programme is an attempt to make bright youngsters permanent partners in the progress of the nation and a big step to build a pool of exceptionally talented foreign workers for the next fifty years.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "Also, for these youngsters, the golden visa is a reversal of the residency process where students will now sponsor their family members. This will allow families to stay together in the UAE where working expat parents cannot keep adult children on their sponsorship."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Dubai Rashid Progress November Visa 2019 2020 Gold Family From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

9 hours ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

9 hours ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.