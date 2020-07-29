UAE Government a model of developing highly flexible working system: Ammar Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stated that the UAE Government is a model of developing a highly flexible working system that integrates government services platforms, as well as of benefitting from smart infrastructure and innovative digital solutions in the design of various programmes and applications.

He made this statement while approving the targets of the "Transformation in the Index of the Government Services Platforms in Ajman by 50 percent in 2021," which gauges the level of transformation of services channels by calculating the number of services transformed and provided to customers using alternative channels, such as digital platforms and call centres.

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the coronavirus crisis will enable governments around the world to revisit their working mechanisms and provide services through various platforms, to ensure continuity of business and be closer to customers.

He also pointed out that the development in providing services will continue, and each phase will witness a surge in expectations accompanied by improvements to the quality and level of services.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council, noted that adopting the index is an important step in promoting new concepts of government services, by using modern platforms that depend on various methods.

He added that Ajman’s government services development programme will operate in coordination with local and Federal authorities, to support the transformation of platforms that provide pioneering services according to the best international standards and practices.