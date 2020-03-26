UrduPoint.com
UAE Government Announces Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits And Visas, Exemption From Medical Tests, For Workers

26th March 2020

UAE Government announces automatic renewal of work permits and visas, exemption from medical tests, for workers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th March 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, have announced exemption of labourers whose work permits have expired from the medical tests.

Work permits and residence visas will be issued and renewed automatically for labourers employed by companies and support service staff such as domestic workers as part of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new measures, labourers need not go to the medical examination centres across the country.

The fees for such services will be collected through the authorised payment channels. Once the fee is paid, the workers will remain legitimate residents of the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship asked the business owners to report any suspected case of COVID-19 among their workers. It also urged all the workers in the UAE to adhere to the precautionary instructions for their own safety and for the safety of the community at large.

