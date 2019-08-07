UAE Government, ARADO organise first training workshop for Arab Government Excellence Award

(@FahadShabbir)

The UAE Government and the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development, ARADO, held the first training workshop of the Arab Government Excellence Award, attended by over 50 officials, consultants and experts in the area of government excellence from Arab countries

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The UAE Government and the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development, ARADO, held the first training workshop of the Arab Government Excellence Award, attended by over 50 officials, consultants and experts in the area of government excellence from Arab countries.

The workshop presented the award’s 15 institutional and individual categories and standards, as well as its assessment and participation procedures, and the role of coordinators in conveying knowledge to their countries. The workshop also highlighted the development of global excellence programmes and government excellence initiatives in the UAE.

The workshop was attended by Dr. Nasser Al Qahtani, Director-General of ARADO and Member of the board of Trustees of the Award; Maryam Al Hammadi, Assistant Director-General for Government Excellence and Performance at the Office of the Prime Minister at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Secretary-General of the Award; Major General Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership at the Dubai Police General Headquarters; Marwan Al Zaabi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Award, as well as several officials, consultants and experts in the areas of excellence, quality and government development from participating Arab countries.

Dr. Al Qahtani stated that achieving government excellence in the Arab region requires comprehensive improvements to the performance and services of government authorities, as well as adopting leading practices to support the region’s administrative development.

He added that the workshop is part of an approved plan to introduce the award, its categories and criteria, to encourage the participation of Arab governments and institutions while praising the efforts of the UAE Government to support the award and spread the culture of excellence and quality in Arab countries.

Major General Al Obaidli highlighted the importance of achieving innovation and development in government work, to fulfil the need of Arab people for quality services.

The workshop’s participants were introduced to the award’s assessment procedures for its various categories, with evaluations making up 40 percent of its content, and results and performance making up 60 percent.

ARADO, in cooperation with the UAE Government, launched the award under the patronage of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence Ahmed Abul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League. Both sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with the aim of highlighting successful administrative experiences in the Arab region, honouring Arab government competencies and supporting the principles of advanced governments capable of meeting the aspirations of Arab communities.